A Change of Season

Autumn has never been my favorite season, but for some reason, this year is different. This year I’m actually enjoying Autumn. Maybe it’s because we finally got a Fall with a lot of beautiful color on the trees, or maybe it’s because we enjoyed a spell of perfect Autumn weather with warm days and cool nights. It might be that Halloween is fun again, now that I have a grandson among the trick-or-treaters. (He may not be able to walk on his own yet, but he still looked adorable in his penguin costume.) It could even be that my mother and sister are hosting the Thanksgiving dinner this year, which spares me the cleaning and shopping frenzy that usually defines my early November.
All I know is that I feel a new appreciation for Autumn, even now that the weather has turned cold and rainy. I loved baking my first pumpkin pie of the season and have decorated my front porch with pumpkins. I didn’t even mind packing away the last of my summer clothes and switching them out for the warmer clothes I’ll be needing in the upcoming months.
Perhaps I’m finally learning to live in the moment, and appreciate what I have right now rather than impatiently waiting for something better. I suppose one sign of maturity is realizing that life is never going to be entirely (or even mostly) perfect, and that if I want to be happy, I need to learn to be happy with the messy imperfections that always make up the here and now. I need to look around me at what I do have and be grateful for it. And when I see a problem that needs to be fixed, I have to be willing to work hard to change what I can and also accept that sometimes my best efforts won’t be good enough.
Maybe I’m beginning to appreciate Autumn because I am, at age sixty, in the Autumn of my own life. And while I have lost much of the strength and vigor of my youth, I am also beginning to understand the gifts that this season of my life brings. It’s nice to reach the stage where I’m truly beginning to accept (and even like) who I am, especially because that makes it so much easier to accept other people exactly as they are. Sometimes I do miss having young children at home, but I also enjoy the peacefulness that an “empty nest” brings. And it’s rewarding to get to know my son and daughter as independent adults who are happily making their own way in life.
When I was young, I never cared much for Fall. I missed the warmth and freedom of summer, and was impatient for the Christmas season to begin. But now I see that there’s a real beauty in this time and I’m more than happy to savor the many gifts of this season. Winter will be here soon enough, but that’s okay….for now, I’m just happy to enjoy Autumn.
32 thoughts on “A Change of Season”
Autumn is actually my favorite season, and I don’t know why, but I like it when it’s rainy and cold. I am glad you starting to like Autumn.
Lots of people love Autumn, for good reason. I don’t know why it’s taken me this long to embrace it, but I’m glad I finally do appreciate it. And sometimes, I enjoy a rainy day too!
This is something I’ve been trying to do, but never seem to have mastered.
It’s not easy, is it?
Wow – the pie looks amazing! I made one a couple of weeks ago and it tasted divine! I love that we have time also at this part of our lives to just enjoy.
Thanks! It was good…and you’re right about having extra time now to slow down and enjoy things a little. I love it!
I’m glad you are having a nice Autumn, we are still looking for it here. It is amazing how much life has slowed down. I look at parents with young kids and I wonder how I kept up.
Oh I know! There’s a reason we have kids when we are young!
A very nice post. Unlike you, I’ve always loved fall, but mostly because I detest the hot and humid weather that I must endure every summer. The joke is, “Spring? Wasn’t it on a Thursday last year?” But no, I’ve always loved cooler weather, cardigans, hot toddies, hazelnuts and figs… I also used to be really popular on Halloween, mostly cause of the parties. We had to work so hard and at the time we grumbled about the costumes, food, school parties, and so forth. Yes, I do miss a lot of it, but now I also have 2 grand kids. They don’t live here but just knowing they’re trick or treating makes me smile. And I’ve done my part. So I can also enjoy the autumn of my life.
There really is a lot to be said for Fall, particularly if you live in a hot climate. I think I just didn’t appreciate it, because I was so aware that Winter was coming, plus I liked the ease and lack of schedule we had in our summers. But now I do appreciate Fall…and like you said, it’s time to enjoy the autumn of our lives. And grand kids sure help, don’t they? Thanks for the comment!
Yes yes yes – I couldn’t have said it better. I was just telling my Dad how much I love Autumn and remember how I used to HATE it. I used to dread it. I find such joy in it now for so many of the same reasons as you!!! And guess what??!! My oldest granddaughter was a penguin for Halloween too!!!!! 🙂 ❤
Thanks, Jodi! I think I dreaded it so much because of the shorter days, and knowing that Winter was coming (which, after Christmas, I didn’t particularly like). But now I love it! And yes, I saw your granddaughter’s photo on Facebook! How fun that our grandkids had the same costume!
What a lovely way to capture the feeling of fall! Like you, I’m in the autumn of my life. Hoping to enjoy the color and vibrancy before I head into the quieter, cooler days of my winter.
Thank you! That’s what I’m hoping for too!
Hi Ann. My region (southeast PA) finally is showing the colors of autumn. The trees are gorgeous in shades of amber and gold. A great show!
That’s where I am too (south central PA) and I grumbled up until this week when the sugar maples finally started giving us some real color. Don’t remember such a cold, rainy fall.
Yes, cold and rain can put a damper on Fall for sure. Glad you’re at least getting some color to enjoy!
I think the north eastern states have the most beautiful Fall colors of all. Someday, I’m going to see them for myself!
I can relate to much of your post. It is true that age brings a better understanding and willingness to experience the “now” and let the future and past take care of themselves. Well written introspective post!
Thanks so much!
A very touching exploration of your inner being in relation to Autumn and the equivalent stage in your own life. At age 76 I still consider myself in the autumn season and can relate to what you have been saying. I find the inner peace that has entered my heart makes me open up to ideas like yours that were once closed to me. Thank you so much for sharing your feelings with us today, Ann!
Thank you Peter! This time of our lives really does make us examine ourselves and find the inner peace that lives in each on of us, once we are ready for it. The “Autumn of our lives” is actually a rather good time!
I understand the not enjoying Fall thing, except for the colors which I love and miss living in Asia. I was a bit of a tomboy growing up and loved playing with my two older brothers outdoors. Fall always signaled back inside and back to school, and I must say I wasn’t thrilled with summer vacation being over. But I’m appreciating more all seasons, like you, as I’m also in the Autumn time of life (turning 58 in two weeks). Like you, I’m moving toward a better place in accepting who I am, not striving so hard to be someone I think I should be, therefore, accepting others for who they are. Having adjusted to the heat of the tropics here, the coolness almost feels cold so I have a sense of North American Autumn. It’s nice. I enjoy your posts so much!
Thanks for your kind words, Brenda! And yes, that’s exactly why I didn’t like Fall as a kid: back to school and the end of summer freedom. Now that we are older, and certainly more accepting of ourselves, we are free to enjoy what this season does have to offer. I’ve never been to Asia, but I hope that the warmth and beauty there makes up for missing the Autumn you were used to.
I share your new-found appreciating for autumn For me it’s the beautiful yellow and red leaves that are especially spectacular this year. I even heard myself ask my best friend to go for a long stroll in a huge park. And I’m not usually known for this kind of question. At this time of the year, I normally tend to just wrap myself up in warm cloths and prefer to stay inside.
I think there’s nothing to beat a nice, crisp autumn day. I’ve always felt that, but pleasure in autumn was always slightly tempered by the start of a new academic year – back to school, back to university and, when I was working in an academic library, back to students disturbing our peace! That latter was very short lived though. I always missed the students terribly at the beginning of the summer vacation, then enjoyed getting down to all the tasks we were too busy to do in term time. It took a few days to adjust when they came back, then I wondered how I had survived without the buzz! So, generally, autumn is a happy time for me.
I love autumn Ann.
Especially this year. Our grandson was
dressed up as a scary monster for Halloween.
Well, a duck actually. He loves ducks.
I really needed to read this to strengthen my resolve to change. I’ve always spoiled November and December for myself because my workaholic streak keeps me chained to work related lists, pre-Christmas lists and more lists. I can barely allow myself to enjoy the rainy days of the year’s end which I actually love. But I want to make a change this year. I can’t just turn off but I can slow down and pause and do some letting go as well. The cupboards and the floors and carpets to be cleaned will always be there, just the same, but not the clouds and skies and winds of today. Not the same roses, not the same songs little birds sing in the trees.
I’m not yet 60, Ann, but I’m borrowing your wisdom to accept and enjoy – early.
I happen to love the fall….glad you’ve converted!! It’s really a wonderful time of year!
I think being that being more accepting of other people, and especially of yourself, are byproducts of learning to live in the present. It’s a benefit of getting older that hopefully most people are able take advantage of. I’m in the process of learning that lesson myself, and it’s really touching to read the same sentiments so well expressed. We are works in progress! Thank-you Ann.
I love Autumn for its myriad of colours!
Our autumn is usually just a reprieve from the heat of summer. Yes, perhaps as we age we appreciate every day and a grandchild makes any season better. I am glad you are embracing autumn and the coming holidays!
