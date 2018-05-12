Recently, I was in line at a drive-up ATM, behind a man who was obviously conducting several banking transactions. He was definitely taking longer than usual and another car pulled up behind me as I waited. When I glanced in my rear-view mirror, I could see the woman behind me shaking her head and getting more and more agitated. Suddenly, she pulled out of line and roared across the parking lot to the walk-up ATM. Ignoring several dozen empty parking spots, she parked in the driving lane right in front of the bank, jumped out and ran up the the ATM. I guess she was in a hurry to do her banking.
When did we begin to believe that having to wait, even for a few minutes, was such a bad thing? When did it become a huge imposition to have to actually stop for a red light, or wait in traffic for a few seconds while the car in front of us tries to make a left-turn? When did we begin to think that we deserve everything we want right this very second, and heaven help anyone who happens to get in our way?
I know there are times when we all get impatient. When I’m in line at the grocery store and the person in front of me hands the checkout clerk a thick wad of coupons, and then argues vehemently and at great length when the clerk scans them and declares that most of them are expired, I feel impatient. I do believe that people who behave that way are being inconsiderate to the rest of us. But waiting in line is still a part of the personal shopping experience, and it’s really not that bad. (There’s a reason the grocery stores display the tabloids by the check out counters: it gives us something to read while we wait.)
For me, it helps to put things into perspective, and remember that the world does not revolve around me and wasn’t designed to enable me to rush forward at top speed all day long. Year ago, my family was driving to Chicago to visit my parents. We’d been zipping right along for most of the trip, when suddenly the highway traffic came to a complete halt. We sat for forty-five minutes without moving an inch, for no reason we could see. Both my husband and I complained bitterly, especially after our young son told us that he was going to need a bathroom break very soon. We were all feeling well and truly sorry for ourselves, and angry that the authorities hadn’t managed to get the traffic moving yet.
Then we noticed the Med-Vac helicopters flying overhead and realized that there must have been a really bad accident ahead. Obviously several people were hurt so badly that needed to be flown to the nearest hospital. And just like that, our anger and indignation about sitting on the highway for so long disappeared. Getting to Chicago “on time” didn’t seem like such a big deal anymore.
I believe we are quickly becoming a society of people who operate on the false assumption that immediate gratification is something we are entitled to. We aren’t. Sometimes we do have to wait in a slow line, and sometimes we are going to have our busy schedule interrupted by other people and things we can’t control. When that happens, we can choose to fly into a self-centered rage, or we can take a few deep breaths and realize that sometimes, these things just happen. And that learning to wait patiently now and then isn’t really such a bad thing.
44 thoughts on “Right Now”
She might have been intoxicated….
That’s a possibility, because she certainly over-reacted! Still, I see more and more of this behavior now, especially in cars. It scares me a little. Thanks for the comment!
Of course – love reading your thoughts
Excellent notice. We are not becoming…. we are.
Sadly, I agree! Thanks Kelly!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts on patience Ann. They are spot on❣️ We all need to get a bigger perspective on life and educate our children to learn the practice of being present with whatever is happening. i.e. Patience
I know! I’m not nearly as patient as I want to be, but I do work on it. And I agree that patience is something we need to teach our children, before it becomes a lost art. Thanks for the comment, Val!
I have a lot of trouble relaxing and being patient(I know you’re shocked) but I’m really trying to be more patient but it’s often hard. Before I go crazy, I imagine someone videoing me in a rage and the video going viral…
LOL! Yes, that would do it! But seriously, it probably does help to stop and think how we look to others when we get all agitated over the little things. For me, it helps when I’m around younger people and realize that I need to model the kind of behavior I want to teach. That always pulls me up short!
I try to be the type of person that I want my daughter to be. Not always as successful as I’d like to be!
Amen. Thanks for the reminder!
Thanks!
This is a great post. I agree with you 100 % we want everything to happens instantaneously. I worked in customer services for over 15 years so I try to be patient but it can be hard sometimes. I def try to be understanding.
If you worked in customer services, then I bet you do understand how difficult it can be to deal with impatient people. And I agree, it can be hard. I certainly don’t always manage it! All I can say is we need to keep trying. Thanks so much for the comment!
You’re welcome !!! 😊
Beautiful post! Though I admit, I can be impatient sometimes. Your trip to Chicago reminded me a similar situation where I have been stuck in traffic, to see a red helicopter pick up someone and hearing about the accident later in the news. Suddenly, everything got a different perspective, as you say.
Yes, that one did it for me! We later heard on the news that it was a multi-car accident, and at least two people died and five were air-lifted to the hospital. I try to think about that whenever traffic is bad, because it does help put it into perspective. Thanks, Svet!
We are unnecessarily busy alot of times rushing about. Yet to what end? Does it make our lives more complete🤔
Great thought provoking post😊
Exactly! There are times when we do have to rush, but they are not nearly so frequent as we like to think. Most of the time, we really are unnecessarily busy. Thanks for the comment!
You’re Welcome 💖
My wife and I with full consideration of our advanced age 76 and 74 normally take two days to travel from Vancouver Island to the Interior of BC where we live. Two weeks ago coming from a visit of our son, daughter-in-law, and latest granddaughter we got lucky to catch an early ferry, found the freeway around Vancouver almost deserted, made so much progress on the Trans Canada Highway that I said to my wife that we could do the entire trip in one day. At noon we had covered half of the entire distance, and stopped for lunch in Chilliwack. Like in your trip to Chicago, cruising along at 120 km/h on the superhighway over a mountain pass, the entire traffic first slowed down, then came to a complete stop. Then we started moving ever so slowly and it looked like the road authorities had opened one lane. Like in your case there had been a serious accident with a truck lying across the highway and its cargo spilled all over the place. To make a long story short. Our patience was also taxed to the limit. Gone was my dream of being home one day early. Yet in hindsight it was a good thing. It was foolish on my part to attempt the hurried trip when I was still feeling the effects of my radiation treatment in January. It was definitely a hint from above to get the rest in a motel which I still needed so badly. Sorry for being so long-winded, Ann. But your message sparked me to write down this story.
Never apologize for the length of your comments, Peter! They are always appreciated and always contribute to the conversation. I’m sorry about the accident, but glad that you realized you had to take a break. Radiation does take a toll on people’s bodies, and there is no sense in pushing it. Sometimes we do need a little sign, don’t we? Hope your recovery is speedy!
I try to be that bright spot during a long wait. I had the cashier at the grocery thank me for my patience and good humor this afternoon. The lines were very long and people were being rude and taking it out on her – I let her know that I thought she was working at a fast clip and was very efficient and pleasant. It is marvelous what a few words of kindness can do to lift spirits. The crabpot behind me even cracked a smile and I think the entire line lightened up!
That was so nice of you to take the time to let the clerk know you appreciated her work! So many people take it out on the first available target…the waiter if their food is late, the clerk if the line is long, etc…..and those people rarely have anything to do with it at all. And I bet your kind words meant more to her than you’ll ever know. Good for you!!!
Thank you for sharing this today. Waiting is not something that needs to be avoided at all cost. There are many times when I am waiting in line and I end up having a pleasant conversation with a stranger. I don’t want to rush through everything these days. I appreciate this post very much. ~ Blessings, KK
That’s true, sometimes reading the tabloids (or at least just scanning the covers) isn’t the only thing that happens when we wait in lines. Sometimes we meet fun and interesting people too, and chatting with them passes the time even more quickly. You are so right, we don’t need to rush… Thanks for the comment!
I ran into our local supermarket the other day to pick up a few things we – at the last minute – realized we needed for a dinner party that was starting in just about a half an hour. I grabbed my items and got into what I thought was the shortest line. Then I realized that the older couple in front of me was struggling with their PIN and it kept being rejected. Over and over again. I started to get agitated, but then tried to help (“you have to hit enter after you put in your numbers”), and then, when that advice was ignored, I just kept taking a series of deep breaths. Finally (after hitting enter) it worked and they were on their way. The poor clerk, who was also very frustrated, kept apologizing to me. I told her not to worry about it, that I will probably be there one of these days. I have found that the time we are made to wait really isn’t as long as we may feel it is at the time. I would much rather find my inner zen than raise my blood pressure unnecessarily.
You handled that so well! I’m sure it was frustrating, but offering to help made so much more sense than just getting angry. It’s too bad they didn’t take your advice, but I’m glad you were able to stay calm and put it into perspective. And I’m sure the clerk really appreciated your attitude. I also believe I’ll be one of those old people who doesn’t know how to work the machines some day…if I’m not already there!
I think the time I spent care-taking my parents taught me to be more patient (at least with older people… younger ones, maybe not so much). The poor woman was obviously very embarrassed and nervous. She probably didn’t hear me suggest hitting the enter key. I’m no saint… not going to my angry place helps me in the long run.
Me, too! If I can remain calm, then that is a good thing for me, as well as those around me.
Do you think the instant-gratification of our social media habits and thus dopamine-reward addictions have anything to do with it? I do! We want everything Now because then we want the next thing ASAP… and so it goes…
I absolutely do! In my draft of this post, I even blamed technology’s ability to give us what we want instantly..and social media is a big part of that, but then cut that out in the interest of keeping my word count down. It’s a good thing in many ways, but one of the biggest problems with our increasing reliance on technology and social media is that in reinforces our belief that we’re supposed to have instant gratification. That just doesn’t work in the real world.
Hear hear. Glad to see we’re so aligned!
It’s just me, me, me, me, me.
Exactly! Being patient with other people requires recognizing their worth and their right to share this world of ours. And we don’t always want to do that, it seems.
Eckhard Tolle calls in ‘unconsciousness.’ And there are a lot of folks out there ‘asleep’ at the wheel!
I think unconsciousness is a good name for it! Thanks, Eliza!
Instant gratification seems to be plaguing the world. It always good to remind ourselves we don’t want to be “that person” people tell a story about. Great post!
Thank you! And I know I have to remind myself not to be “that person” on a fairly regular basis!
great words of wisdom Ann!
Well said Ann. We’re all prone to impatience but sometimes it pays to take a step back. Often that’s when we realise too that we really don’t need to rush so much.
Every year when I head home to MN one of my first stops is the local grocery. Not for the wonderful prices but because there is a cashier that has worked there for years that is always happy to see me. Punky – is like family to many in that small community, friendly, and always asks how parents etc are doing. Funny thing is many times people from the “cities” are standing in the line behind me or another local and I can feel and see these people are frustrated and in a hurry. Punky never cares- she keeps doing what she does best being friendly to her loyal & frustrated customers. Shopping there is an enjoyable experience because of the interaction, when people take their time and show keep kindnesses it makes the whole world better. The lesson is to the frustrated-slow down, take notice, be present with fellow humans! Yes, Ann, this is a message that was needed. Thanks again for taking this message public.❤️
Another great post Ann.
Patience is a virtue.
There are many people out there
that need to have a Chill pill to hand.
