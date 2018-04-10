The Greatest Gift

Last weekend was a busy one. We had a death in the extended family, which meant taking a quick out-of-state trip on Friday to attend the visitation. On Saturday, we drove back home so we could help our daughter prepare for the family lunch that would follow the baptism of our grandson on Sunday morning. One of the disadvantages of growing older is that I don’t bounce back from those kinds of weekends as quickly as I used to, so I am only just now actually processing those recent events.
In many ways, the death of a loved one and the baptism of a baby are completely opposite events. One life is ending and another one is just beginning, and the emotions we feel are so very different. It doesn’t matter if the death came at the end of a long and well-lived life, or if it was sudden and completely unexpected, we still grieve and wonder if we are ever going to feel quite whole again without that particular person in our life. And you don’t have to be religious to feel the wonder and joy of an infant baptism, since it represents the beginning of a new life full of promise and hope. Any way you look at it, funerals and baptisms are very, very, different.
But as I look back over the weekend, I realize that those two seemingly polar opposite events have one very important thing in common. At both times, family and close friends gathered together to offer community and support. In the one case, they came to offer comfort and share memories of the loved one who is no longer physically with us. In the other, they came to show their support of, and love for, a rather new little person who is just beginning his life journey. But in both cases, the important thing is simply that they came.
Sometimes, life gets in the way and we can’t actually be present when someone needs our support. Last week, the mother of a dear friend of mine also passed away. Unfortunately, her funeral was held on the same day as our family’s visitation, five hundred miles away. As much as I wanted to, I couldn’t physically be there for my friend. But I could still reach out to her, thanks to modern technology, and make sure she knew she had my love and support.
Life will always be full of ups and downs, of occasions that seem unbearably sad and of other occasions that fill us with joy. And the people who gather with us at those times to share our grief or our happiness are a powerful reminder that we aren’t in this alone. They are the community that supports us through the life’s biggest changes.
So my take away from this busy last week and weekend is simple: be there for those who need us. Physically when we possibly can; or by calling, sending flowers, a card, or even a quick text when we can’t. The details don’t really matter. What’s important is just that we be there for each other, each and every time we are needed.
14 thoughts on “The Greatest Gift”
beautiful post, Ann – and my condolences on your loss.
Gwen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! It was actually my sister-in-law’s mother, but she was a lovely, caring woman who will be missed by so many.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry for your loss.
LikeLike
Your post speaks for many of us. Somehow I did not picture at this time of my life to have to deal with so many of life’s transitions. I thought it would be the time to just coast along.
LikeLike
The cycle of life in full show. Some move out, some move in. All transitions are significant, and as you rightly acknowledge, community is very important to honor these transitions. And yes, showing up any way one can, even as there are pulls in many directions. I recall a card I received many years ago from one of the nurses in my office. She recognized that as my mother was taking her last breath, her granddaughter was taking her first. The wheel of life continues to turn.
LikeLike
Beautiful post
LikeLike
You say one needs not be religious in order to celebrate the arrival of new life and in order to come together and lend support for those who lost a loved one. You are so right about it, Ann. But if you are Christian, then both events take on even greater meaning, as they are on the one hand the wondrous introduction of new life to the community of believers and on the other hand the exit of our temporal stay here on earth to the glorious realm of eternity. In a spiritual sense then both are joyful events.
LikeLike
Beautiful message Ann. Modern technology is like blessings for person like me who lives far away from family.
LikeLike
My condolences Ann.
A sad yet uplifting post,
portraying both ends of life’s spectrum.
LikeLike
Beautifully written, Ann.
As a kid, I remember family get-togethers for baptisms, wedding and funerals. It was always an occasion to run wild with my many, many cousins. At the time, I didn’t appreciate the meaning of what we were doing – but now when those occasions are steeped in meaning, I watch the grandkids run wild with their distant cousins and think – that’s what it is really all about.
LikeLike
Sorry to know Ann! As out appointments are getting closer and closer we must think and worry for the life after this one not to be in failures.
LikeLike
I’m always fascinated when we acknowledge the beginning and end of life. My internist once told me, “When we’re born, everyone makes a big deal. When we die, everyone makes a big deal. Otherwise, in the middle, we just go on with our lives.” I thought that was interesting.
LikeLike
With you on sorrow and joy 💛
LikeLike
Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of your family member, and also my congratulations on the baptism of your grandson. It’s funny how the loss of our loved ones is so often balanced by the birth of new loved ones. I wish I could figure out this mystery called life, but I suppose we won’t know the secrets until we’re in a better place. Sending love, Ann…
LikeLike