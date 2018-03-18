This Is The Day

We went to brunch this morning to celebrate my son-in-law’s birthday, taking our baby grandson with us. The little guy did great, spending most of the time either sleeping or snuggling quietly on my shoulder, staring in wonder at the activity around us. It was one of the nicest brunches I’ve had in a long time. The food and company were great, of course. But what really made me happy was the chance to just sit there with my family, holding my infant grandson. And I wanted to savor every minute of it, because I know that babies don’t stay babies for very long and that far too soon, he’s going to be too big to drape so perfectly over my shoulder.
I am not, and never have been, particularly good at “living in the moment.” I tend to put off doing the things that I could be doing, and even the things that I really want to do, until later, when I’m not quite so busy. Or tired. Or stressed. Or whatever other excuse I have come up with for not fully appreciating what, and who, I have in my life right now, at this very moment. And by doing so, I am counting on a future that is in no way guaranteed.
Life can change in an instant, both for the better and for the worse. And all we can really count on is the here and now. So it is actually rather important that we make each and every day count, as much as we possibly can.
For me, that means holding my grandson while he’s still small enough to let me, even if the food on my plate gets a little cold while I do so. Or putting him in his stroller and taking him for a walk on a warm spring day, even when I have dozens of unfinished chores on my to-do list. It even means taking even a few minutes to actually play the piano I insisted on buying a few years ago, rather than just vowing to find the time play whenever I dust it.
Making my day count may mean calling that friend I haven’t talked to in ages, or reaching out to mend a rift that threatens a once close relationship. It may mean making a healthy choice for my next meal, or going for a brisk walk even if the weather isn’t perfect. It may mean trying something I’ve always wanted to do, even if I’m afraid I will fail miserably. The important thing is that I do it today. Not tomorrow, because tomorrow may not come, for me or for someone I love.
Ever since my father died, I have made it a point to call my elderly mother several times a week. Somewhere along the line, we began ending our phone calls with the words, “love you.” We were never the sort of family who said that very often, and it was a little awkward at first. But now it’s a habit, and a good one at that. Because there is no better time to tell someone you love them than today.
43 thoughts on “This Is The Day”
I am so happy your are enjoying the moments with your grandson and family. You are right, we need to make time to enjoy life and not put it off. It’s a good reminder to also get out for that walk, even if we don’t want to. The feeling of living is so much better than saying I will get to it soon.
It is! Actually doing things is what makes us feel alive, I think. Thanks for the comment!
Ann, you speak a true story. My family was of German stock not given to say, “I love you.”
Thanks, Larry! My family was German too….
[I just put my head around the corner of WordPress just as your post appeared on my screen. I realise I have several of your (and other’s) posts to catch-up on, having been away for best part of three months].
I totally agree with you on this point. I realise, too, how important it is too really make the most of every given moment, because, the future is never promised. I’m made only too aware of this point, having lost my dear Mum last year. She was always very young at heart and kept busy. When she became ill, I was very conscious of the fact that she wouldn’t be here forever. We, too, finished every phone call with the words that you say to your mum also; simply … “Love you”. And. I am so glad we had those moments now.
WIth my children and my friends, I try and remember to tell them frequently that they are loved and appreciated. In the past, I lost a friend to suicide in his twenties and another friend in her forties from a sudden heart attack. Sadly, back then, I wasn’t so aware of the importance of showing my love and affection so readily.
It’s wonderful that you have your baby grandson and are able to appreciate and enjoy every moment with him, He’ll grow up fast enough. But, he’ll never be too old to hear, ‘I love you’ from his grandma/gran/nan (even if he is a tad embarrassed sometimes). Ellie 😉
Thanks, Ellie! I hope I will always tell him I love him. And I’m glad that you and your mother also finished your phone call with those important words. I think the importance of letting people know how we feel about them now is something we learn with age. I didn’t do it when I was younger, either. I’m so sorry about your friends…those profound tragedies do teach us how important it is to say “I love you.”
You touched a very sensitive nerve with your post, Ann. I am just the way you used to be. I also need to learn to live in the moment. Not just to live in it, but also to enjoy it. My wife has had this ability for the very beginning. So as a couple we always haven been able to complement each other. Thank you for another thought provoking post! It makes blogging so meaningful when we learn from each other.
When I first started blogging, I just wanted to write my thoughts down. I never realized how much I would learn from other people’s comments on my posts, and from other people’s blogs. But I have learned so much! It is one of the unexpected benefits, and you’re right, it does make blogging more meaningful. And my guess is that Biene will help you learn to live in the moment…. It’s something I’m struggling to learn as well.
Carpe diem! should be my motto from now on. Thank you, Ann, for your kind words! Have a great week!
I agree with every word you said. I recently try also to be in the moment and I find that I enjoy more that way. Your last paragraph is so genuine and touching!
Thanks, Svet! And yes, life is so much more meaningful and enjoyable when we can live in the moment.
Yes, Ann. So important to try to live in the moment, and so hard to do in the midst of a busy life. I don’t know if there’s a secret to it, but I do know it has something to do with letting yourself be open to whatever comes your way, and not attaching undue importance to the little things that do not really matter. So glad you are getting these lovely moments!
Thanks, Mick! The moments with my grandson are very special. And I think you are right, the only way to live in the moment in our busy lives is to learn to recognize what is and isn’t important, and to let go of the unimportant stuff. We can’t do everything well, so we have to try do do a few things well and ignore the rest, I guess.
The knack is being able to let go, of course. Get that right and you’ve probably cracked it.
Agreed!
Time seemed to almost stand still when I held my grandchild as babies. It really does make one feel present in the moment ❤
Yes, doesn’t it? I am the sort who is usually constantly checking the time, but when I’m with him, I lose all sense of time. And it’s wonderful!
Babies have a way of settling us, don’t they? I loved this piece Ann. Hopefully, people will take your advice to heart.
Yes, they really do put thing into perspective! And thank you for your kind words…I need to take it to heart as well.
Very well said and I agree with you. 🙂
Thanks, Val!
So very true Ann. Enjoy each and every moment with your beautiful grandchild and your family. Life is so incredibly precious and you’re right, we have to savour every moment. Beautiful post 💙
Thank you, Miriam. It was actually very similar to what you posted about your camping trip, and slowing down and savoring where we happen to be in our life. Great minds think alike, and so do ours! LOL!
Absolutely! I thought exactly the same thing as I was reading your post. Great minds indeed. 😏
awww – enjoy those snuggles – you won’t believe how FAAASSSSSTTTT they grow!!!!
I always end my phone calls and visits with family and friends with “love you.” I’ve always thought – just in case this is the last time I talk to or see them – that is what I want my last words to be. Sounds a bit morbid – maybe – but it sure doesn’t hurt anything either…. and who doesn’t like to hear they are loved! Love you Ann! 🙂 ❤
I don’t think it is morbid at all…I actually think it is practical. We never know when our words will be the last we ever say to someone, and knowing we told them we loved them is so comforting. That’s why, even though I was initially uncomfortable, I said it. And now it is so easy…just a matter of doing it! And I love you too, Jodi!!!
Awww. Right??!! Somet
Sometimes it is hard to say the first time, but the more you say it the more natural it becomes ☺️❤️
Thank you for sharing from your heart. ~ Blessings, KK
You are so welcome. Thanks for always leaving a sweet and encouraging comment!
Good advice!
Thanks, Neil!
Very thought-provoking and something that I needed to read today.
Thanks, Becky! It is so nice when people take the time to let me know that, and very much appreciated.
I try to apply this approach in my own life, and especially when I eat my food: I often think ‘This could be my last meal, so I’m going to enjoy it as much a s I can, and make it a super tasty one.’ I will never forget watching my father really enjoy a meal at the Farmers Markets one day, then suddenly being dead within the week… ten years ago this year. Life is precious indeed. Thank you for your blogging thoughts, G
LikeLiked by 1 person
beautiful and profound … living in the moment because there will never be another one exactly the same 🙂
Ann, you have the gift of presence wrapped up in a nutshell…the best present ever!
Like you I never came from a family that talked about our feelings, but as I get older, I’m learning to say I love you, even though it could be a little awkward. But I’m glad that I get to say it and for them to hear that I love them. Enjoy your time with your grandson, since time goes by way too fast.
Your words are so true.
We get lost in the mundane and forget the important people in our lives.
And repent later when they are not around. Thank you for reminding us!
What a lovely piece. Wishing you many more happy moments and happy days.
Perfect read for the Monday morning start . Same in my parental family – not a custom to express “love “. What a shame . Glad you found personal solace , Ann. Lovely post from the ❤️
Great post, and great reminder. Sometimes we need to just live. Easier said than done
Aww, how lovely, do you find you don’t feel stressed? It’s all still there (stuff waiting to be done) but it really seems so unimportant. It’s a much better way to live.
