One More Christmas

We were sure that last year would be our dog Lucy’s very last Christmas. She was fifteen years old, and had survived a couple of serious health issues. Signs of her aging were obvious: stiffness in her joints, hearing loss, and worst of all, a digestive system that obviously could no longer handle the variety of “food” she still found and insisted on eating. Lucy had been part of our family for over fourteen years, so our Christmas morning was a little bittersweet as all photographed and video-taped what we thought would be the last time she would ever help us open presents.
Clearly, Lucy had other ideas. Because Christmas is a week away, and she is still with us.
I’m not sure if it’s her competitive nature (her doggie sister lived to be sixteen and a half, and I think she has every intention of exceeding that goal), or just that she is still enjoys life. She turned sixteen last October. Lucy’s hearing is basically gone, her eyes are somewhat cloudy and she can no longer balance on three legs while I trim her nails. But she still has a healthy appetite, still trots briskly after the occasional squirrel, and still plays with her dog toys now and then. She can even still chase her tail a little bit when she gets really excited about something, such as her dinner being served.
I know that eventually my family will be facing a Christmas, and a life, without Lucy. She won’t be with us forever despite her best efforts. Time moves on and those we love, both human and otherwise, grow old and die…often before we are ready to let them go. And since Christmas is a time when the influence of the past seems to be stronger than usual, acknowledging that loss can be hard.
My father has been gone for eight years now, and both my mother-in-law and father-in-law have been gone for six years. And while my husband and I miss them all the time, we miss them especially during the Christmas season, when the memories of the holidays we celebrated together are especially strong. We didn’t live in the same state so we had to be flexible about when we got together, but they were always a part of our Christmas celebrations. And Christmas isn’t quite the same without them.
Yet Christmas is still a beautiful season. It’s a time to treasure the family and friends we still have and to appreciate the new people who join our family and enrich our lives. My mother may be in her late eighties, but she is still with us, and so is her elderly Chihuahua. My children and their spouses live close by and we are very much looking forward to the arrival of our first grandson in just a few weeks. Some change is good indeed.
And the fact that Lucy will get at least one more chance to find the special present that Santa Dog left under the tree will just make this Christmas that much sweeter.
78 thoughts on “One More Christmas”
Good for Lucy! I hope you all have a wonderful time.
Thanks, Anabel! Lucy does things on her own terms for sure!
Happy Holidays, Ann. Nice post and very heartwarming. Lucy is precious and glad she has such a precious life.
Thank you so much! I hope you have a wonderful holiday too!
Aw, that made me a bit teary- she has such a sweet face! And yes, Christmas is a tricky time of year re reminders of those who have passed on… but we just have to be grateful for those who are still here, and those who are yet to arrive ❤ Enjoy your festivities
Thanks! And she does have a sweet face, which has worked in her favor more than once when she’s been up to no good….
Yes, I guessed as much- she looks like a smart old lady who knows what her charms are, and how/when to use them…
Good observation.
That’s exactly what she is!
Happy Christmas Ann – and Lucy! And all those you love! Yes – it is a time to celebrate with those we love that are here – and time to remember those we have loved and lost. I always remember my grandma and grandpap at Christmas – and this year I will think of my brother – who will be gone for a year on 12/27. I’ll never forget a line in his note that said “no more Clarence for me….” I don’t think I can ever watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” again…. But then we have new life – grandbabies and growing families and we must move on and cherish the moments. ❤
Thanks, Jodi! I hope you and your family have a very merry Christmas as well! I know this has been a tough year in terms of loss, and it’s especially hard when we lose someone around the holidays. I’m so sorry about your brother. I hope you are able to focus on your husband, sons, daughters-in-law and most of all that sweet granddaughter whenever you find yourself feeling too sad. It’s a difficult balancing act for sure. Please know that I’m thinking of you!!!
Yes. It is a balancing act but I try to focus on the many wonderful blessings which outweigh the grief ☺️❤️
Merry Christmas Ann, enjoy your family.
Thanks! Merry Christmas to you, too!
In all the grief we may experience with the parting of our loved ones remains the joy of new life. Congratulations on your first grandson, who will bring cheer to your heart, Ann! Merry Christmas to you and your family!
Very true, Peter! Merry Christmas to you and your family, too!!!
From the post on your Lucy, I can feel how much love you have in your heart. Have a wonderful christmas holiday with your beloved ones!
Thank you! And yes, I love Lucy very much… Hope you and yours have a wonderful Christmas too!
Hear, hear! Merry Christmas to Lucy and the rest of the family.
Thank you! And merry Christmas to you and your loved ones as well!
It’s hard not to look at our senior pups and not think about how long they will be with us. I do it all the time with Kali who is only eight and a half. And as you say these musings are so stronger during the holidays which is such an emotional time in of itself. Here’s to a blessed Christmas for you and yours and especially to Lucy who obviously has a long term plan of her own.
Our vet says Lucy is like the Energizer Bunny, because she “just keeps going!” And I think he’s right. I’m sure you do have the same feelings towards Kali, because you love her too. Honestly, I think the only thing bad about dogs is their life spans aren’t as long as ours.
I hope you and your family (including Kloe and Kali) have a very Merry Christmas!!
Thanks Ann. Same to you and yours. Merry Christmas.
You made me cry. Very sweet.
Very touching and glad to hear that Lucy still here to celebrate with you!
Thanks, Svet! We’re glad too!
What a lovely post – Merry Christmas to you and your family!
Thank you, and Merry Christmas to you and yours!!
such a toching post and so true-I have been thinking about those passed on and I just miss everybody!
Thanks, Michele! Christmas does make us miss our loved ones, doesn’t it? Our memories of the past are just so much stronger this time of the year.
That’s great that Lucy has another Christmas in her. 🙂 Happy holidays and best wishes fir the new year. 🙂
Thanks! Happy Holidays to you and your family too!
Good for Lucy! Christmas will be all that much sweeter for you and your family this year.
It really will. And although I believe it truly will be her last Christmas, I’m not making any bets on it….
Glad Lucy is around for another holiday. It’s funny how dogs realize everyone’s opening presents and want to get in the act. You’re blessed to still have her.
Thanks! Actually, Lucy does get a present (in a gift bag) and she opens first. But what’s funny is that she never tries to get into any of the other gifts, just the one that has the dog toy in it. How she knows the difference, I have no idea!
I’ve got to have a few gifts or my Lab feels neglected. Usually a huge bone to keep her busy and a new toy.
Yes, if gifts are being given out, dogs tend to want their share! (The same thing applies to food….) LOL!
Dogs really are part of the family. I’m glad that you and your family are able to spend another Christmas with your beloved Lucy. Happy Holidays!
Thank you! We are very glad, too. Happy Holidays to you and your family!!!
Christmas, although a time of happiness is also a time of memories, some good, some bad. A happy Christmas to you and yours and Lucy too!
I think you are right, and that’s why there’s always a little bit of sadness at Christmas along with the fun and joy. But I hope you and yours have a wonderful Christmas this year!!!
So much of what you wrote touched me as I always find myself in reflective mood at this time of year and sometimes it can be hard to balance the celebrating and tinsel with the low feelings we get when thinking of those we have lost, be they family, friends or pets. Each year for the last few I have thought to myself, ‘treasure this Christmas, it may be Dad’s last one’ but here we go again and he is still very much the life and soul of the party at nearly 94 so maybe I have much to learn from his approach to life which goes along the lines of: if you wake up and everything is still in working order(albeit a bit rusty!) get up and go for the day! There is much to enjoy!
As I write this is he is eagerly awaiting the arrival of my son and grandaughter who are going to spend the day with him and take him out for lunch. I wish I could be a fly on the wall as an 8 year old, 41 and 93 year olds sit down to eat together and enjoy each others’ company.
Hope you and your family, and Lucy too have a happy time together over Christmas.
I’d be willing to bet that your dad’s attitude probably has a lot to do with how well he has aged! What a great example to the rest of us. And I love that your son and granddaughter are going to spend the day with him. That’s a special treat for all involved! I hope you Christmas is wonderful this year!
Merry Christmas Ann. MIssing those who are not around and celebrating and cherishing those who are with us.. Thats what life is all about. And festivals and special occasions remind us of the absence and presence of loved ones even more.
I think you are so right. Remembering those we have loved and lost, and cherishing those who are still with us is the best thing we can do. And Christmas, along with other special holidays, does remind us to do just that. I hope you and yours have a terrific holiday!!
Thank you Ann.
Good for Lucy. My dog lost her hearing too and I tried to teach her hand signals. The Holidays are very different with parents gone and we are finding a new normal.
Lucy does understand several hand signals (when she wants to, but she used the same selectivity with verbal commands back when she could hear.) I’m sorry about your parents, and I know that finding a new normal will be a challenge. I hope that in the midst of your loss you are able to find some of peace and joy of season!
So beautifully written, as always. Touched my heart.
Thank you so much! It means a lot when people take the time to tell me a post spoke to them. It’s a gift from you to me, and I really appreciate it.
Tears in my morning coffee after reading this!
Sorry to make you cry, but glad it touched you! And thanks for letting me know, too.
As I read your post today, Scooter was bouncing around the yard just outside the door as if to say, “Someday you are going to miss me too.”
And I look at him as if to say, “not until you settle down.”
And the cats look at me as if to say, “ditto.”
It is how they work their way even deeper into our hearts.
Yes, that’s exactly how! It’s amazing how much our pets become part of our family, and I’m grateful for that each and every day.
A wonderful and heartfelt post Ann.
Wishing you, Lucy and the rest of your family,
A Happy Christmas. 🎄⛄️🎄
Alan.
Thanks, Alan! And a very Merry Christmas to you and your family, too!!!
I can relate to this post very much Ann. I’m missing mum (and dad) so much at these times. And today, on my actual wedding anniversary, she would always ring and have a chat. But life goes on. I wish you and your family a beautiful Christmas. Glad Lucy is still with you. ❤️
Thanks, Miriam! I’m so sorry your parents aren’t with you any more, and know how much you miss them. Those phone calls from you mother were very special, which makes you feel the loss of them even more. I think a big part of Christmas is remembering all the people we were so very lucky to have in our lives, because we don’t miss what we don’t value. Have a wonderful Christmas, Miriam!!!
Thanks Ann, that’s such a beautiful comment. I know how blessed I was to have them as parents and so that’s the memory I carry with me. ❤️
I’m glad! And although I never met your parents, I would be willing to bet any amount of money that they are very, very proud of the woman you have become. You are a terrific person, always remember that….
Aww, you made me cry … thanks Ann. Hugs xo
I’m so glad Lucy is with you and the family. Sometimes endings and new beginnings are so close to each other in the cycle of life. Enjoy this special time with family around you Ann. Feel the spirit and the love 💕
Thanks, Val! And you are right, the losses remind us to value what we still have so much more, and help me keeps things in perspective. I hope you and yours have a wonderful holiday season, full of peace and love!
We lost our Ranger dog, this will be the second Christmas. He was 15 1/2 years old and had out lived his expected time by nearly 4 years. I hope Lucy has a wonderful holiday and is able to enjoy all her people!
I’m so sorry about Ranger. It sounds as if you took very, very good care of him, and I’m glad you got those extra years together!
Oh what a beautiful post! Thank you! You made me cry, but good tears!!
Thank you! And glad they were good tears….
Get your dog on, Lucy!
nice…
Dogs just don’t live long enough. I’ve buried a fair few of them, and it always hurts horribly. I’m so glad you get to spend another Christmas with Lucy. 🙂
Thanks! And I agree, the worst thing about dogs (by far) is that their life spans are too short. Saying goodbye is very painful, but I just remind myself that I was lucky to have them in my life at all.
Beautiful post about a beloved family member! Merry Christmas to all!
Thanks, Cindy! And I hope you have a wonderful holiday season too!
Quite amazing how people and animals can keep hanging in. I always wonder what makes some hang on, and others, well, give up. Glad you still have this gift this year!
Thanks, I’m glad too. (And I really do think she’s trying to live at least as long as her sister Sandy did….)
I enjoyed this heartwarming post. Lucy is adorable and I’m so glad you get another Christmas with her. Merry Christmas Ann!
Thanks, Brenda! Merry Christmas to you, too!
