One More Christmas

/ Ann Coleman

IMG_2153We were sure that last year would be our dog Lucy’s very last Christmas.  She was fifteen years old, and had survived a couple of serious health issues.  Signs of her aging were obvious: stiffness in her joints, hearing loss, and worst of all, a digestive system that obviously could no longer handle the variety of “food” she still found and insisted on eating.  Lucy had been part of our family for over fourteen years, so our Christmas morning was a little bittersweet as all photographed and video-taped what we thought would be the last time she would ever help us open presents.

Clearly, Lucy had other ideas.  Because Christmas is a week away, and she is still with us.

I’m not sure if it’s her competitive nature (her doggie sister lived to be sixteen and a half, and I think she has every intention of exceeding that goal), or just that she is still enjoys life.  She turned sixteen last October.  Lucy’s hearing is basically gone, her eyes are somewhat cloudy and she can no longer balance on three legs while I trim her nails.  But she still has a healthy appetite, still trots briskly after the occasional squirrel, and still plays with her dog toys now and then.  She can even still chase her tail a little bit when she gets really excited about something,  such as her dinner being served.

I know that eventually my family will be facing a Christmas, and a life, without Lucy.  She won’t be with us forever despite her best efforts.  Time moves on and those we love, both human and otherwise, grow old and die…often before we are ready to let them go. And since Christmas is a time when the influence of the past seems to be stronger than usual, acknowledging that loss can be hard.

My father has been gone for eight years now, and both my mother-in-law and father-in-law have been gone for six years.  And while my husband and I miss them all the time, we miss them especially during the Christmas season, when the memories of the holidays we celebrated together are especially strong.  We didn’t live in the same state so we had to be flexible about when we got together, but they were always a part of our Christmas celebrations.  And Christmas isn’t quite the same without them.

Yet Christmas is still a beautiful season.  It’s a time to treasure the family and friends we still have and to appreciate the new people who join our family and enrich our lives. My mother may be in her late eighties, but she is still with us, and so is her elderly Chihuahua.  My children and their spouses live close by and we are very much looking forward to the arrival of our first grandson in just a few weeks.  Some change is good indeed.

And the fact that Lucy will get at least one more chance to find the special present that Santa Dog left under the tree will just make this Christmas that much sweeter.

78 thoughts on “One More Christmas

  3. Aw, that made me a bit teary- she has such a sweet face! And yes, Christmas is a tricky time of year re reminders of those who have passed on… but we just have to be grateful for those who are still here, and those who are yet to arrive ❤ Enjoy your festivities

  4. Happy Christmas Ann – and Lucy! And all those you love! Yes – it is a time to celebrate with those we love that are here – and time to remember those we have loved and lost. I always remember my grandma and grandpap at Christmas – and this year I will think of my brother – who will be gone for a year on 12/27. I’ll never forget a line in his note that said “no more Clarence for me….” I don’t think I can ever watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” again…. But then we have new life – grandbabies and growing families and we must move on and cherish the moments. ❤

    • Thanks, Jodi! I hope you and your family have a very merry Christmas as well! I know this has been a tough year in terms of loss, and it’s especially hard when we lose someone around the holidays. I’m so sorry about your brother. I hope you are able to focus on your husband, sons, daughters-in-law and most of all that sweet granddaughter whenever you find yourself feeling too sad. It’s a difficult balancing act for sure. Please know that I’m thinking of you!!!

  6. In all the grief we may experience with the parting of our loved ones remains the joy of new life. Congratulations on your first grandson, who will bring cheer to your heart, Ann! Merry Christmas to you and your family!

  9. It’s hard not to look at our senior pups and not think about how long they will be with us. I do it all the time with Kali who is only eight and a half. And as you say these musings are so stronger during the holidays which is such an emotional time in of itself. Here’s to a blessed Christmas for you and yours and especially to Lucy who obviously has a long term plan of her own.

  19. So much of what you wrote touched me as I always find myself in reflective mood at this time of year and sometimes it can be hard to balance the celebrating and tinsel with the low feelings we get when thinking of those we have lost, be they family, friends or pets. Each year for the last few I have thought to myself, ‘treasure this Christmas, it may be Dad’s last one’ but here we go again and he is still very much the life and soul of the party at nearly 94 so maybe I have much to learn from his approach to life which goes along the lines of: if you wake up and everything is still in working order(albeit a bit rusty!) get up and go for the day! There is much to enjoy!
    As I write this is he is eagerly awaiting the arrival of my son and grandaughter who are going to spend the day with him and take him out for lunch. I wish I could be a fly on the wall as an 8 year old, 41 and 93 year olds sit down to eat together and enjoy each others’ company.
    Hope you and your family, and Lucy too have a happy time together over Christmas.

    • I’d be willing to bet that your dad’s attitude probably has a lot to do with how well he has aged! What a great example to the rest of us. And I love that your son and granddaughter are going to spend the day with him. That’s a special treat for all involved! I hope you Christmas is wonderful this year!

  20. Merry Christmas Ann. MIssing those who are not around and celebrating and cherishing those who are with us.. Thats what life is all about. And festivals and special occasions remind us of the absence and presence of loved ones even more.

    • Lucy does understand several hand signals (when she wants to, but she used the same selectivity with verbal commands back when she could hear.) I’m sorry about your parents, and I know that finding a new normal will be a challenge. I hope that in the midst of your loss you are able to find some of peace and joy of season!

  24. As I read your post today, Scooter was bouncing around the yard just outside the door as if to say, “Someday you are going to miss me too.”

    And I look at him as if to say, “not until you settle down.”

    And the cats look at me as if to say, “ditto.”

    It is how they work their way even deeper into our hearts.

  26. I can relate to this post very much Ann. I’m missing mum (and dad) so much at these times. And today, on my actual wedding anniversary, she would always ring and have a chat. But life goes on. I wish you and your family a beautiful Christmas. Glad Lucy is still with you. ❤️

  27. I’m so glad Lucy is with you and the family. Sometimes endings and new beginnings are so close to each other in the cycle of life. Enjoy this special time with family around you Ann. Feel the spirit and the love 💕

    • Thanks, Val! And you are right, the losses remind us to value what we still have so much more, and help me keeps things in perspective. I hope you and yours have a wonderful holiday season, full of peace and love!

