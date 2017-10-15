Tiny Bubbles

A few years ago, I passed a young woman and her dog on the sidewalk and the dog jumped up on me to say hello. The young woman apologized, saying she had just begun to foster the dog for a rescue group and hadn’t had a chance to teach it any manners yet. I told her it was fine, that I was a “dog person” myself and didn’t mind an enthusiastic greeting from a friendly dog. She laughed and answered, “All my friends are dog people. I wouldn’t be friends with anyone who wasn’t.” I smiled politely and went on my way, but her words stuck with me.
I love dogs and spend a lot of time in their company, one way or another. I share my home with a dog and I walk shelter dogs in my spare time. Many of my good friends are dog lovers, and several of them also volunteer at the local animal shelter. But I have other friends who aren’t especially fond of dogs. I may believe that a house isn’t truly a home until there’s a dog (or two) wandering around, but I have good friends who wouldn’t dream of sharing their home with a dog. And you know what? I am just as close to them as I am to my dog friends.
I believe it has become far too easy these days to associate only with people who we believe are, if not exactly like us, then at least close enough to be comfortable. We can watch news channels that will always reflect our political views, interact on social media only with those who share our opinions, and live in neighborhoods where most people not only look like us, but are probably also in the same income-bracket. I can’t speak for other religions, but some Christian churches have even begun to align themselves with either conservative or liberal stances based on the sincere belief that not only was Jesus political, but that his politics were exactly the same as theirs. The division of “us” and “them” seems to be growing wider by the day.
Personally, I don’t think all this “sticking with our own kind” is a good thing at all. When we surround ourselves with people who think, look or act mostly the way we do, we are rarely challenged with the idea that perhaps our way isn’t always the right way. When we know that the responses to our opinions will usually be agreement, it’s all too easy to believe that our opinions are actually facts. And if we do this long enough, then it’s easy to forget altogether that there are good people out there who just happen to look at things a tad differently than we do.
It’s easy to live in our own little bubbles, secure in the knowledge that we are right and morally superior to those whose views don’t match ours, and there are times when I’m really tempted to do that. But ultimately, it’s not the way I want to live.
I want to live in the real world, which is populated by people who see things in their own unique way. I want to be in relationship with people who don’t always share my political and religious views because they challenge me to examine just exactly why I believe what I do. I want to have friends who don’t share all my interests, but are willing to tell me about theirs. Mostly, I want to continue to learn and grow as a person. And I don’t think that can happen when I can’t find the courage to burst out of my own little bubble.
33 thoughts on “Tiny Bubbles”
Thanks for writing this! I have to agree that a diverse pool of friends or people you know opens doors and windows into new ideas. Eating new foods, seeing a different view point, seeing empathy where maybe we didn’t understand the full story before. These are the things that will bring a new a better world. Change never happens with more of the same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly! Good changes only occur when we broaden our horizons, at least a little bit. Thanks for the comment!
LikeLike
Ann, I wish you’d submit this to several of the news outlets in St. Louis. So well said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Breaking out of one’s comfort zone is always a problem, unless you have done it a few times. Sadly, you have a leader who is inadvertently** encouraging the “us and them” philosophy. He is surrounding himself with agreeable people.
** I really don’t think that he knows enough to calculate such actions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is very hard to break out of our comfort zones, and you’re right that today’s political climate doesn’t exactly encourage it. But I still believe it is very important to do so! Thanks for the comment, Colin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was great! Such a simple and good analogy for all the political and social divisiveness we are seeing these days. Taken to an extreme (which seems to be the way the world is leaning), pretty soon people will be saying “I only want to be friends with people who have Siberian huskies” or “I’m only interested in other corgi owners.” What fun is it to interact only with people who think and see the world exactly as we do? How will we ever grow and learn? Thanks, Ann.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I completely agree! Our “bubbles” will keep getting smaller and smaller until we are basically only enjoying our own company if we don’t learn to get along with people who are different. And that will be the end of our personal growth.
LikeLike
Very well put, Ann, and so very apt in these fragmented times. Some might consider me “not a dog person”, as I have cats rather than dogs at my house. I both have a greater affinity for cats, and my living circumstances have been such that I’ve never felt that I would be able to provide the care, attention and exercise that a dog would need.
Challenging ourselves to grow outside our own tiny bubbles is very important, both for the growth of ourselves as individuals and if we are to heal this divided world in which we currently live. Bridging can be uncomfortable and it is so necessary. Thanks for writing!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly: you like cats while I prefer dogs, and yet we can still manage to get along just fine and find all kinds of common ground when we get to know each other. I hate the idea that we can only relate to those who think exactly like us. Thanks for the comment!
LikeLike
I admit I’m a cat person too. But I have lots of friends with dogs, and even more without any pets. Empathy and respect is what we need more of
LikeLike
Thank you Ann for bursting some bubbles here today! I couldn’t agree more 💛
Experiencing and accepting a different perspective, and seeing beyond what we are attached to, opens up a world of understanding rather than conflict. Well written post! xo
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Val! And it is certainly understanding that we’re trying to achieve, rather than more unnecessary conflict. Thanks for your kind word and for understanding what I meant!
LikeLike
A truly wonderful article, Ann. Every word resonates deeply within me. It is disturbing to see that people want or maybe even feel the need to divide other people in categories and groups and then only interact with the ones with similar interests. Diversity is a key element in nature and ecology, we should learn to embrace it more, to acknowledge its importance. It’s difficult for sure, but oh so necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is SO necessary… We live in a diverse world, and we need to learn how to relate to people who think differently from us if we are ever going to achieve any type of peace. It is just silly to think we can restrict ourselves to people who will never challenge our world view. And we’re missing out of so much when we do that as well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ann, needed to read your words today. It is so easy for me to fall into that trap. Don’t want to go there, don’t like it there, and it doesn’t make me feel better. Human condition, I guess. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it is the human condition, Larry, and I think that is why we all struggle with this issue. Honestly, I wrote this as much to remind myself as anyone else, because it is something that I need to remember to. As you say, I don’t like it in my own little bubble….
LikeLike
I really enjoyed reading this! I, too, would much rather be around people who share different perspectives on life. The people who see the world differently are who I’m drawn to and I am beyond blessed to know such people. I live for the quote “get uncomfortable” because while I have my own views, being around different views are what definitely challenge me and open me up to newer things. I totally agree with all that you are saying! Great job😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s how I feel, too! Of course it is more comfortable to be around people who agree with us, but we are so very blessed when we get to know those who don’t. It opens up new frontiers, challenges us to be more intentional about what we believe and why, and helps us to be compassionate and understanding towards people we would otherwise dismiss as simply “wrong.” Ultimately we are the ones who benefit when we are willing to burst our bubbles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is so easy to isolate ourselves into tribes these days. I admit that I’ve done this to some extent too because I don’t enjoy conflict (whatever happened to unemotional, fact-based exchange of ideas or even honest debate?) and I much prefer conversations with critical thinkers. Dog-lovers vs. non-dog-lovers? I hate to think that’s a thing, but I guess I shouldn’t be too surprised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yeah, it’s a thing! Sad to say. But I know what you mean: I want to engage in meaningful discussion with people who are different from me, but I also hate conflict so sometimes I remain silent when I should speak up. But I comfort myself with the thought that at least I am willing to listen! I guess that’s a first step….
LikeLike
Nice post. I totally agree with you. Life gets a little boring when you don’t meet new people. It’s cool to share common interests but sometimes something different is exciting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such good thoughts Ann! At first I thought you were going to be talking about dogs (as Charlie just told me he replied to your comment on “his” post! 🙂 ) – and then I realized where you were going and what good points you were making. I totally agree and thoroughly enjoy spending time and having good conversations with people who have different religious and political views and different cultural experiences. I rarely share my political or religious views on line as I still work and work with people with different views and opinions to mine and not sure how they would feel about me declaring them online. What I do want to express, however, is kindness and RESPECT for all different religions and political views and cultures. It is so interesting to have a respectful conversation with people of different opinions. It is not so fun to have conversations with those who are close minded and can’t have respect for different opinions and ideas than theirs. We need to respect and embrace our differences and create a big bubble of respectful diversity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said Jodi. We cannot expect everybody to agree with us, but we can still respect their views.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, me too Jodi! I rarely state my views on line because I know that is just an invitation for attacks, and I don’t want my blog to be a place where anyone, no matter what their views, feels attacked. You are so right in that the key is respect. Sometimes I can speak most freely to those I know disagree with me simply because I also know they respect my right to disagree. And that’s really all it comes down to: acknowledging that none of us has the corner on the market of being being right and being morally superior. Respecting each other’s views is all it takes to have a civilized discussion that is enlightening to all involved.
LikeLike
Yes, totally agree Jodi, well said
LikeLike
Wise words – thank you for posting
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
I’m with you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you so much!
LikeLike
Great post, Ann. I’ve been thinking about this too. In Australia, there is a big debate going on about whether to allow same-sex marriage and this has caused a lot of divisiveness in the community. People do seem to have lost the ability to respectfully agree to disagree. Those over 50 seem to be the worst offenders. The word curmudgeon comes to mind. 🙂 I have been encouraged that younger people seem to be much better at listening to one another. But of course, we are all agreeing with you here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! I know, it is true that we all seem to be like-minded here in our belief that those with other views should be respected and allowed to speak their minds. But what comforts me is that I have followed enough blogs to know that the people commenting on this post actually do have very different world views, and that the one thing they agree on is the respect they have for others. It’s a start!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is hard to respectfully disagree when it feels like your universal human rights are being denied by the No voters though… I’m in Australia too, and agree that we have divisiveness, but not as much as America vs Korea/Puerto Rico/Russia etc
LikeLike
Well said! This is a great message that needs to be shared with a wider audience. Great job!
LikeLiked by 1 person