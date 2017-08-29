A Blogger’s Voice

When I was young and naive enough to believe I had a good shot at making a living as a free-lance writer, I attended lots of writer’s workshops. They were always interesting, and some of the tips helped me place articles with local magazines and neighborhood newspapers. I never did make a lot of money as a writer…my largest claim to fame was a short article in Bride’s magazine and the publication of one (count it, one) children’s book. Still, I learned a lot in those workshops about writing, and especially about the delicate balance between giving an editor whatever he or she wants and developing my own unique “voice.”
The voice of an author is what distinguishes one writer’s work from everyone else’s. It is what comes out when a writer taps into his or her deepest beliefs, inner-most fears, cherished dreams, etc. It communicates the unique perspective of the world that each of us have and that writers share through their written words. And for me, finding that voice was always a struggle. I could figure out what my editor wanted and deliver exactly that, no problem. But writing from my heart was a whole other matter and I never really managed to do it.
Fast forward to almost three years ago, when I started writing this blog. At first I was terrified of putting my writing on a public forum where everyone and anyone could both read and comment on it. My inner critic went into overdrive, and I poured over my posts before actually publishing them, searching for flaws and carefully deleting anything that I thought could be offensive or misinterpreted. Luckily, my readers were a small but polite group who mostly offered encouragement and the expected criticism and rejection never materialized.
I gained more confidence with each post, slowly but surely learning to ignore my inner critic and to put my true thoughts and feelings on my blog without quite so much worry and angst. I began to write about whatever subject was near to my heart, and I learned that honesty (as long as it is not also hateful or hurtful) is perfectly okay. It took me a while to recognize it, but I had finally found my writing “voice.” My blog has brought me many gifts, but that is by far the one I appreciate the most.
Even better, I have discovered that finding my writing voice has actually given me more confidence to speak my mind in person. I am no longer nearly so inclined to tell others only what I know they want to hear. When asked for my opinion, it has become almost natural for me to share my true thoughts and feelings, even when I know that others around me will probably disagree with what I have to say. My old fear of rejection is fading fast, and that’s a very good thing.
I know that not everyone is a writer, but I do believe that everyone has a voice and that their voice, like mine, deserves to be heard. And I hope that one way or another, we each find a way to make that happen.
74 thoughts on “A Blogger’s Voice”
It’s the essence of blogging isn’t it Ann. Finding our voice, sharing our thoughts, our innermost beliefs and our lives and connecting to others. How wonderful that it’s impacted so positively in your life as well. I remember also grappling initially with “putting myself out there” and opening up but I’m so glad I did. It opened up a whole new world. Happy blogging into the future my friend. x
Thanks, Miriam! I guess when I started blogging I didn’t realize how different it would be from simply sending off manuscripts to an editor, or working on assignment. It has definitely expanded my horizons and in a good way. Plus there’s the huge benefit of “meeting” other bloggers and making friends with writers, artists and photographers from all over the world. It’s great!
Couldn’t agree more Ann. And yes, it’s very different to writing for magazines and editors. I’m constantly having to change my voice according to the magazines I’m writing for. To be honest, blogging feels the most natural and I love it more than anything else now. Shame it doesn’t pay the bills! 😊
Oh, I know! When I was writing for magazines, the best advice I ever got was, “put your ego in the closet and give your editor exactly what he wants.” That does generate money, and so it’s useful. But when we are trying to find our true voice, that advice doesn’t work so well anymore. Then we have to just tap into our true selves, and let the chips fall where they may. Thanks, Miriam…I’m not at all surprised that you understood exactly what I was trying to say!
I enjoy your writing and distinctive voice. How interesting that your written voice is influencing your spoken voice – maybe an unexpected bonus? We never know how things are going to work out!
I had no idea that would happen either. But I find I am much more confident in all areas of my life now, and it’s a direct result of blogging and how that has helped me grow as an individual. Who knew?
Like Anabel I find this fascinating. I wonder how often this happens to bloggers.
That’s a good question! A few of the comments have indicated that the same thing happened to them, so maybe it’s more common than I thought.
What an interesting outcome from blogging. You have a very authentic voice and I’m sure that comes out in your face-to-face interactions as well as on your blog.
Thanks! Honestly, my authentic voice was under wraps for a good part of my life. Slowly I’m learning to let it out, and how to live with the results. But I’m so glad I did!
I don’t know why your words made me think of this but I always remember watching ice skaters at the Olympic Games and how much pressure there was for them to be precise and not make a mistake for fear of offending the judges and having their scores affected. But after the competition was over there was that night at the games where everyone skated for the pure enjoyment of the sport and you could see how relaxed the skaters were and how their personalities came out and through the crowd.
I think when we gave someone we need to show our voice to knowing that it will be critiqued and altered, sometimes it’s just not as much fun. But when we write for the pure enjoyment of writing, without concern fir those thoughts, maybe our true voice becomes stronger and more recognizeable to us.
Maybe it’s a bad analogy but it’s what went through my head as I was reading.
Loved the post, Ann.
Actually, it’s a wonderful analogy! When we are writing for a purpose, whether to sell a manuscript or generate a ton of views and likes, we aren’t being true to ourselves. But when we just let our creative spirit free, it is so different, and so fun to witness in others. That’s what you were seeing in those skaters once the competition was over, and I’m sure it was beautiful. (If you ever watch the movie “The Turning Point, watch the dancing in the final credits. Best in the whole movie, for exactly that reason!)
Writing is the same: what we feel isn’t always what is successful (this post will not do well on Facebook, since it is about writing and it’s personal), but it is the best expression of who we really are. Thanks for getting that, George, and for your encouraging words. You are one of the people who helped me find the confidence to be my true self in this blog!
I like your analogy. It’s apt and makes good sense.
Great post! You are a wonderful writer and I am so glad I stumbled upon your blog! You have a great voice and style and I look forward to reading you!!
Thank you! And I feel exactly the same way about our blog. My kids are older, so I am no longer dealing with the exact issues you are, but dang….I can relate to what you write so well!
😀
I enjoy reading your posts. you have great insight. You give me a lott to think about and have helped me also not to worry about writing my story.
I am so glad, and thanks for letting me know. Your story is important, and should be shared. We need to treasure the people we love while we have them, because we never know exactly how long we will have them in our lives.
So glad your blogging has brought you so much as it surely has for me and so many other readers too. Yours is one I ALWAYS take the time to read. You are honest, genuine, and your topics are always interesting and relevant to me! Now – about making little of the fact that you have published one (count it – one!) children’s book……….. That is awesome Ann! I would love to know more about that. Did you “self-publish?” I am completely new to this, but wanted to publish my little series of rhymes and watercolor paintings of animals like Klaus the Mouse. I used a site called “Blurb” and they did an awesome job. Cost, though, is another consideration. It created a beautiful little book, but if I want to “re-sell,” not sure it is economically worth it. Would love to pick your brain if you know anything about this world. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jodi! And please know that your blog is one of the inspirations for my blog and for me finding the courage to just be me. Because that is exactly what you do, and you do it so well!
As for publishing, it’s very, very tough right now. I tried for years to sell my four manuscripts and never got past the “we think this has potential and would like to see a rewrite” stage. The book I sold, “Getting Rid of Harold” was actually something I wrote because a member of my writer’s group said she knew of a packager (a company that sells a series of books to a major publisher) was looking for fantasy written for teenagers reading at a third-grade level. We all wrote a proposal, and three of ours were accepted. I sold all rights to mine for a mere $2,200, at a time when advances for children’s books were usually $5,000, and if it sold well, you got royalties on top of that. (“All rights” meant no royalties, even if they sold a movie from it!) So traditional publishing is a shrinking market, and very hard to crack.
That being said, self-publishing and e-publishing has exploded in recent years, and some authors are doing quite well at it. I think the trick is to find someone who require minimal investment on the part of the author and works with you to market the book so that there is at least potential to make more money down the line.
And since you are an artist who can illustrate your own book, your chances of selling to a traditional publisher are higher. If you can, create a query and a brief synopsis of your book, along with a sample of the illustrations and submit that to any publishers who are accepting submissions. If that doesn’t work, then try the e-publishing route. I haven’t done that, but lots of bloggers have so I bet there is a lot of good info out there if you look for it!
Best of luck, Jodi! You are very talented, and I think your work deserves to be published. And if I can answer any more questions, just let me know. You have my email, right? If not, I’ll message you on Facebook with it.
I can’t tell you how much I appreciate this! I tried out a sight called “Blurb”and printed a beautiful little book. Problem is it costs $9 each. To try to take that to Amazon and add their fees and even a dollar profit per book, it takes it out of an appropriate price point. When I have time, I will look into publishers. If you have any suggestions, I sure would appreciate. I have never done this nor have any clue about how to find publishers who are accepting submissions etc. Just a little dream of mine. 🙂 My email is mckinneyjodi@gmail.com. xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just saw your email and will answer it tonight!
you are so sweet! Thank you Ann!
Beautiful and uplifting post about the powers of blogging, Ann! I´m so glad you´re finding your voice through it – I certainly like the sound of yours 😉 Being honest and true is absolutely the key to have the best blogging experience I think. The more I reveal of my inner thoughts and feelings, the more people seem to connect to it. It´s a wonderful thing, blogging, and what is even better to find our voice is, at least in my view, to connect to like minded people, to make friends worldwide – that´s truly astonishing I still think 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree! The more honest I became, the more people responded to what I wrote. And that is the essence of blogging, and writing in general, I think. When we read, we get a chance to see things from someone else’s perspective. If we don’t agree, it’s an interesting experience. If we do agree, it’s as if we feel a connection and a validation of what we already thought and/or felt. But what makes blogging unique is the way we can actually talk to our readers, and to the writers of the blogs we follow and establish relationships with people all over! You’re so right: that is astonishing! And wonderful!
😀
Congratulations on three years of blogging and on finding your voice!
Thanks, Ellen!
How wonderful that your blog has given you a few additional gifts in confidence & the sheer joy of writing. I so enjoy reading your posts Ann!
Thanks, Lynn! It actually took me a while to make the connection between my willingness to express my thoughts verbally with how I’ve learned to be more genuine in my writing. But eventually I figured it out!
Love this message. I always tell my creative writing students to “write like noone is reading.” If you guard your words, they won’t be authentic. You have to be brave to write well.
Exactly! I think we need to write as if no one is reading, and then edit so that our work is accessible to our readers. Not edit out our thoughts and opinions, of course, but edit out any structure or phrasing that makes it difficult for our readers to understand what we’re getting at. I didn’t know you taught creative writing…that’s cool! And I bet you’re a wonderful teacher, too.
Great tip: write like no one is reading. Rewrite and edit for your own satisfaction?
Exactly!
I hope you never experience anything negative, but I think your writing is always thoughtful and mindful. But if you should, keep in mind that it may be because of the person making the comment and their issues, not what you (or any of us) and not what you may have written. Folks have their own agendas and issues. When we go public, we make ourselves vulnerable to any kind of attacks or criticism. Even the very best writers deal with this also….it’s just human nature. xo
That’s a good perspective to keep, I think. So often negative comments are just the result of the person commenting being in a bad place in their lives. Personally, I have no problem with constructive criticism and different points of view. But if I ever saw an “attack” in my comment section, either toward me or someone else who has made a comment, then that one is going in the trash, pronto! I want my blog to be a “safe” place for everyone to contribute their thoughts.
It was quite a shock to me dealing with it on my blog, but it started from a comment I made on another blog. I guess it’s the chance we take.
Sadly, it is. I don’t know why people feel the need to tear each other down….
Oh, Ann, this brought smiles for two reasons. A friend once said, “Don’t mess with a woman over 50!” and her reasoning was that once we get to this point, we’ve lived through plenty, our skin has toughened, and we know what we want. I kind of like the statement and find it to be a little bit encouraging. And…I recall the day I hit publish for my very first blog post and I was sweating bullets. What I didn’t realize was that each post really ought to have tags and categories (yes, I was that new to WP and had yet to figure out that one). I thought I’d just put my soul out for the world to digest. I too find blogging to be a great way to find our voice and to use it. Happy typing!
Ha! I did the exact same thing! I had no idea what a tag even was. And when I did figure it out, I think I made up something like “learning to cope with emotional problems” or some convoluted thing like that. But with age comes thicker, if more wrinkled, skin and so we are braver about showing our true selves. I think I would like your friend!
Comfortable in our own skin. 🙂
This thoughtful.
I do like that last paragraph Ann. Blogging is a journey in many ways. I’m so glad you are expressing your authentic self here and in life 💛
Thank you, Val. It is a journey, and encountering other bloggers who offer encouragement makes it so much nicer! Thanks for being one of those people, both through your blog and through your comments on other people’s blogs.
Some good points here; seems like the more blogs we post the more comfortable we are with throwing in whatever. But I must admit, I still try to limit myself to things I might say in polite company. I’m loath to open up on political, religious or even philosophical topics just because they can be such a can of worms, although revealing a voice does tend to reveal a philosophy. And of course, unlike other platforms, WordPress really is polite company.
I do have a few “taboos” as well, and politics and religious beliefs are two of them, for the reasons you gave. Very few people able to discuss difference in those areas without getting defensive and lashing out, and I do want my blog to be a positive place. I get philosophical now and then, but so far it hasn’t generated any arguments, just some interesting discussions. WordPress is light years ahead of Facebook and the comment sections on news stories when it comes to polite company. Most bloggers are pretty nice people, from what I can tell!
What a great post! It has given me much to think about for sure!! I always struggled with identifying my voice, but have also found that since I started the blogging process – it has caused me to open up a bit more. I see my voice transition from the first post. Thus far, I have tried to steer clear of topics that I think might be controversial, as I’ve never cared for confrontation at all. But, I know that I will continue to grow and develop my voice even further. May your blogging journey continue to be fulfilling!!!
I hate confrontation as well, so I also avoid things that I know are very divisive unless it’s just a reminder that we have more in common that we think. I know lots of bloggers who regularly write about politics and religion and they do it well, but it’s not what I want my blog to be about. I prefer to write more encouraging posts, and I never want to use my blog for ranting about whatever happens to be annoying me, unless I do it in a funny way. I think the world has enough anger in it already, and I’d rather try to contribute something positive.
I hope you keep blogging and learning to listen to, and share you own inner voice! And thanks for your kind words about my post.
I completely agree…. I have no desire to use my blog as a ‘soap box’… But rather a tool to encourage others!! Keep up your great work!
Such a good post. It is really hard to teach non-English speakers to find their voice in writing, because it is in a second language. But I think it just is really difficult to help people find their voice at all. It seems that you have found your voice in writing first, and then it has spilled over (I’m tired so I’m not expressing myself well….sorry!) into social, verbal situations. For so many of us, I think the opposite is true. It’s easy to talk to people and get our message across, even eloquently at times, but writing that way takes longer, if it is ever achieved. So interesting. I, too, obsessed at first about my blog being criticized at first, although I was my worst critic. I love that you said that our voices deserve to be heard. We have a saying/slogan this year at school Student Voice Matters. Thank you for reminding us that our voices deserve to be heard. ❤
You may be tired, but you are making your point very well…as you always do! I love that you are encouraging your students to find their voice, even with the language barrier. It’s so important for them to feel valued exactly as they are!
And I know I’m a little unusual in that I find writing so much easier than talking. I may talk a lot, but it tends to be babbling. When I’m writing, my thoughts are so much more organized!
Lol I don’t think I’m ever organized. But you’re right, I think I am more focused when writing.
Focused is a better word for me, too!
Oh yes! I agree.
Ann, I am so proud of you as you have grown in your writings. Being able to express your feelings is more than I could do. Love, Mom
Thanks, Mom! And I think you’re getting good at expressing your feelings, too! It’s a growing process, isn’t it?
Great post on the inner voice, Ann! How often do we fall into the trap of saying just what other people want to hear! Doing so, we lose our integrity and honesty. Well written article, Ann!
That’s a good way to put it! We think we are doing the right thing by just saying the things people want us to, but we are losing integrity and honesty when we do that. And each time we do, we are telling ourselves that we aren’t important enough to have a voice, which is a terrible internal message. Thanks for your support, Peter!
Such a beautiful, sincere and very touching post!
Thanks, Svet! And thanks also for being the kind of person who makes it easier for bloggers to find their voice. Your support is priceless!
Thank you, Ann!
You’re an excellent wordsmith Ann.
I always look forward to reading
your wonderful posts.
You always have something interesting
and meaningful to say.
Keep up the good work.
Thanks, Alan! You are an excellent example of a supportive reader, not to mention a very talented poet!
Very well stated, Ann about the challenges of writing and finding your voice. Writing is difficult, it is a field laden with rejections. I had big dreams when I was younger, but now I’m just thankful for my audience no matter how small. I have found WordPress is a great and supportive forum.
I think after a while we realize that the dream of having a huge audience for our works doesn’t always come true (sort of like every athlete dreams of making the pro teams). But after a while, we also realize that as long as someone is reading our work, then it’s always worth the effort. And writing well is very rewarding, all by itself! Thanks for the comment!
Love this post. You’ve clearly found your voice. Equally important, you’ve inspired others to find theirs. Thank you!
Thanks, Cindy! I hope you know that your blog inspired me…you write so eloquently about every day things and memories. But the one that I will never forget is the one you wrote about losing your mother-in-law. I actually printed that one out to save.
Ann – this post is a great reminder that personal growth has no time limits so long as we are open to that growth as scary as it may seem. Take care and keep writing from your heart.
Thank you Michael! It is encouraging to know that we can continue to grow (and not just grow older) throughout our lives, isn’t it?
These days I feel like the best compliment I receive is having someone say something nice about my writing. I’ve had to rewrite my About Page today. I’ve always had one, but until today it didn’t quite carry the essence of why I write on my blog. Today it changed. And writing from my heart has become a little more easier than it was when I began writing over 3 years ago.
If nothing else, like you, I think that blogging is for many a journey to self-awareness and a better perception of our world. It’s everything that’s been lacking in my life, and everything I’ve found in this community.
Thanks for doing this post, Ann 🙂
I know what you mean! When someone says one of my posts spoke to them, then I feel like a success. It can be just one person, but that is enough. And I just redid my “about” page as well, since the purpose of my blog has expanded since I started it.
I had no idea when I started writing this that I was going to be exploring what I really thought and felt about so many things, but that is exactly what has happened, and it’s been a real blessing. Self-discovery and personal growth are good things, but I guess I thought I was a little too old for either. Glad to find out I was wrong!
Thanks for support!
Ann, thank you for sharing your writing journey. You have been brave and bold to share the real you through your blog. You are leading with thoughtful kindness and I believe that makes a difference in our world. Each voice does matter. Thank you my blogging friend.
Thanks so much, Ali…you have no idea how much your words mean to me!
